Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.79 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $6.54 or 0.00012836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $183.69 million and $7.79 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001498 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,905.76 or 0.99957994 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00176018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.57392404 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $12,125,075.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

