Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WM. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Get Waste Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $208.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.81. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $8,383,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.