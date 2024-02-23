WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $735.85 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 953,258,584 coins and its circulating supply is 362,639,821 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 953,195,737.4582155 with 362,574,105.74298656 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.05693548 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,155,224.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

