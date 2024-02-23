Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Wix.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,306. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Wix.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

