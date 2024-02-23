Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.99

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.99 and traded as low as $19.66. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 984,647 shares trading hands.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOPEY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,436,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

