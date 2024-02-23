Wrapped BNB Market Cap Achieves $700.57 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $375.83 or 0.00736806 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $700.57 million and approximately $240.91 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,864,089 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

