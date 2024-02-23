XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Announces Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. XPEL updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

XPEL Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XPEL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.21. 69,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61. XPEL has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Get XPEL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.