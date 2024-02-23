ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.19

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $9.50. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 2,359 shares traded.

ZIVO Bioscience Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.48% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

