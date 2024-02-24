7Pixels (7PXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.85

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $44.85 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 0.11207172 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

