ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.27

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.27 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 109531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.81.

ADF Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.77.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.14 million for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

