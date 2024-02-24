Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.74. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 2,292,131 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACET. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

