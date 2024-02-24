Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.00

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.16). Aggregated Micro Power shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.16), with a volume of 333 shares.

Aggregated Micro Power Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48. The stock has a market cap of £64.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77.

Aggregated Micro Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aggregated Micro Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggregated Micro Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.