Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) were up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 362,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 840,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $26,737.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,397. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

