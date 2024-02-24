Aion Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $40.38 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00131207 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00041093 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00020248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006597 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

