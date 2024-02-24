Algorand Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $53.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00071437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00020180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,047,821,501 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

