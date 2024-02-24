Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $232.16

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €232.16 ($249.63) and traded as high as €251.90 ($270.86). Allianz shares last traded at €250.70 ($269.57), with a volume of 515,311 shares.
Allianz Trading Down 3.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €244.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €232.57.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
