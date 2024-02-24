Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.38. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 81,585 shares.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Further Reading

