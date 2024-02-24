alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.35 ($3.60) and last traded at €3.37 ($3.62). Approximately 34,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.48 ($3.74).

alstria office REIT Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €3.89. The company has a market cap of $644.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

