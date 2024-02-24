American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $72.18. 470,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,786. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American States Water

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

