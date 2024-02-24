AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.51

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.51 and traded as high as $21.67. AMREP shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 2,607 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.98.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $27,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 246,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,841.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 276,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,120,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,841.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 77,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,638. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMREP by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMREP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMREP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in AMREP in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Read More

