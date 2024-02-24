Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Posts Earnings Results

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5,980,997.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,751,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,499,000 after buying an additional 2,751,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3,594.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 894,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 870,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AMLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

