Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Posts Earnings Results

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMLX stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $38.32.
In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
