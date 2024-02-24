AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 13590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

AnalytixInsight Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

