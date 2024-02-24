Ardor Price Reaches $0.0986 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0986 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $98.48 million and $4.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00071339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00020007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

