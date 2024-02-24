Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.75 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $154.75 million and $9.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002162 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002652 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 349.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,105,710 coins and its circulating supply is 179,105,608 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

