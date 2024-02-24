Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.03%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.210-1.270 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.21 to $1.27 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is -1,559.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHH shares. TheStreet cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165,964 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

