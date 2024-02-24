Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Aroundtown Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.
Aroundtown Company Profile
Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
