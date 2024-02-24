Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 8,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 48,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

