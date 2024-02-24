Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.30. 277,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 270,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

