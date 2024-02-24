Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $13.89 billion and approximately $346.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $36.83 or 0.00071441 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00020194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,864,206 coins and its circulating supply is 377,174,566 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

