Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 940,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,876. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avangrid by 1,778.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Avangrid by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

