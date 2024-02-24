Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.0 million-$705.0 million.

Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 177,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,167. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

