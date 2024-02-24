Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.360-2.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of AVA opened at $33.87 on Friday. Avista has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.20%.

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avista by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avista by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,642 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

