Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $8.07 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $8.07 or 0.00015712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $62.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001414 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,296.74 or 0.99927777 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00185508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009468 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,519,481 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, "Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,513,160.0188936 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

