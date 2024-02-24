Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $8.08 or 0.00015652 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $60.04 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001422 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,647.15 or 1.00019884 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00189297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 724.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,523,750 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,513,160.0188936 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.90760838 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $69,070,671.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

