Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.10 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.02 or 0.00015556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $54.02 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001495 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,558.75 or 0.99983380 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00200134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,527,422 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,513,160.0188936 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.90760838 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $69,070,671.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.