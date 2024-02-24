AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.080–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 million-$22.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.0 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AXTI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of AXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.71.

Get AXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AXTI

AXT Stock Up 69.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 102,857,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 458,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 81,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AXT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 285,113 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in AXT by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AXT by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.