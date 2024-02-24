B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. B2Gold’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BTG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1,523.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

