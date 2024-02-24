Bancor (BNT) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Bancor (BNT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Bancor has a total market cap of $104.80 million and $8.44 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,055,110 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,055,110.00936449 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.75937589 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $6,042,045.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

