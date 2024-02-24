Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,668,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.17% of Bank of America worth $374,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

BAC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. 30,586,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,943,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.