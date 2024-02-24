Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.63

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.63 and traded as high as $15.84. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 76,139 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BSET

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.61 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.59%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at $763,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.