Beldex Price Up 1.8% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $262.56 million and $2.67 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.98 or 0.05805234 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00071389 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,377,040 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,317,047 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

