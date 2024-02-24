Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $262.68 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $262.68 million and $2.64 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.72 or 0.05794990 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00071304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00021584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00024508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00020054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,372,079 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,312,079 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.