BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Issues Earnings Results

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 46.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share.

BIT Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE BTCM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 225,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BIT Mining by 36.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 1,519.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

