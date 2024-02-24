BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $753,252.62 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $51,587.73 or 0.99969382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $640.66 million and $753,252.62 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015669 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001539 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00014644 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00193097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 169.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 51,000.35443777 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $724,087.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.