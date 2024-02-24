Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,226.27

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $38,226.27 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00131447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00039746 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00020196 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006490 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001927 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.