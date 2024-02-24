BITICA COIN (BDCC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.38

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $171,295.41 and $1.38 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001431 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00014705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,585.67 or 1.00052202 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00184421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,066,546,192 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000948 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

