BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $171,295.41 and $1.38 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015651 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001415 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,563.93 or 1.00010134 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00189594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009442 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,066,546,192 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00000948 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

