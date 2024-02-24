BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Reaches $11.60 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and $632,433.01 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001284 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 349.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

