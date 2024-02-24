Bittensor (TAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.62 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.62 billion and $15.10 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $573.69 or 0.01111391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,308,540 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,303,291. The last known price of Bittensor is 584.03562408 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $16,322,191.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

