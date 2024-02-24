Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 1,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

